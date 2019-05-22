74-year-old woman raped and held captive for hours after being kidnapped during morning walk in California: Police

SAN FRANCISCO, California -- Police say a 74-year-old woman was grabbed off the street in San Francisco, dragged into a home, attacked by a dog, held captive for five hours and repeatedly raped.

There was a pit bull in the home that bit her several times. Then the woman was left on the sidewalk. She was semi-conscious when someone found her and called police.

This all happened on May 10 as the woman was going for her morning walk on Prague Street near McLaren Park.

The suspect, 47-year-old Manuel Jesus Amador, is under arrest, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. Amador does not have any previous convictions.

Prosecutors plan to ask the judge to not set bail because they think the suspect is a danger to society.
