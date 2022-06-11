bizarre

Mystery wolfman-like creature spotted near Texas zoo, and officials can't figure out what it is

City officials said the image released is real, and said they're baffled by its mysterious appearance.
EMBED <>More Videos

Mystery wolfman-like creature spotted near Texas zoo

AMARILLO, Texas (KTRK) -- A strange creature has been spotted outside a zoo in Armarillo, but it's not exactly an animal and it's not exactly a human, or is it?

Security cameras at the Amarillo Zoo captured what appears to be a wolfman walking around the property.

City officials said the image released is real, and said they're baffled by its mysterious appearance. They're now asking the public's help to figure out what it is.

"Is it a person with a strange hat who likes to walk at night?" asked the city in a tweet. "A chupacabra?"



The cameras at the zoo are motion activated and reportedly send an alert to zoo officials when it captures something.

Since the city's callout, the public's guesses have been a bit more colorful, ranging from Sonic the Hedgehog to the San Antonio Spurs coyote mascot.

There is no video of the object, just the image released by officials.

If nothing else, all these guesses could leave folks howling.

CNN contributed to this report.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalstexasbizarremysterytexas newscaught on tapecaught on videonationalanimalssurveillanceu.s. & worldsurveillance cameracaught on camerasurveillance video
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BIZARRE
Snorkeler finds $2,000 dentures in Gulf - reunites with owner
Man inhales drill bit into lung during dentist visit
Oscar Mayer creates bologna-inspired beauty face mask
Bizarre-looking fish with transparent head spotted off CA coast
TOP STORIES
Community pays respects to family of five killed by an escaped inmate
Police say missing 4-year-old is in danger, in Houston with his dad
Heat Advisory for Houston this weekend
Driver left unharmed after destructive crash on I-10, officials say
DNA technology identified 'pillowcase rapist' from the 1980s
3 suspects in custody after attempted ATM theft, police say
Missing person: 66-year-old woman with dementia last seen Friday
Show More
10-year-old charged with 2nd-degree murder in woman's death
1 passenger killed after car crash in NW Harris Co., deputies say
Man shot several times at construction site in NW Harris Co.
$5 a gallon average cost of gas at pumps across the United States
Houston-area heat advisory issued, drought expected to worsen
More TOP STORIES News