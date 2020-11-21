Arts & Entertainment

'Wipeout' contestant dies after competing in obstacle course while filming competition TV game show

A man competing on the television competition show "Wipeout" died earlier this week after completing an obstacle course while filming the series, sources close to the production told CNN.

Following the incident on Wednesday, the contestant was attended to by on-site emergency medical personnel and later died, the sources said. "Wipeout" contestants must undergo medical examinations in advance of participating, according to the sources, who added participants this season were also tested for Covid-19 prior to filming.

A spokesperson for TBS, which airs "Wipeout," told CNN in a statement: "We are devastated to have learned of his passing and our deepest sympathy goes out to the family."

Endemol Shine North America, which produces the series, added: "We offer our heartfelt condolences to the family and our thoughts are with them at this time."

Production on "Wipeout" was paused on Thursday and Friday and will resume following a preplanned break after the Thanksgiving holiday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentsanta claritalos angeles countycontestscompetitiontelevisionreality television
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Top Houston doctor warns thousands could die waiting for COVID-19 vaccines
Woman known as 'Princess Blue' reunited with family 3 decades later
Not 1 person found violating Houston mask mandate got ticket
Dallas man was lured to Houston to be killed, family says
2-year-old Houston girl's death now ruled homicidal violence
Mom says she saw daughter die after car-to-car shooting
Watch Shadow Creek take on Dawson HS tonight with Texan Live
Show More
8 hurt in shooting at Wisconsin mall, suspect at large
Stafford MSD going back all virtual for 1 week after Thanksgiving
Donald Trump Jr. tests positive for COVID-19
Victim advocate blames rising city murder rate on bond reform
COVID-19 vaccine to be reviewed by FDA next month
More TOP STORIES News