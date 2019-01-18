Mother and baby pulled from Willis crash that sent 6 to the hospital

A mother and baby had to be cut out of a car after a crash in Montgomery County sent six people to the hospital.

Troopers say three cars collided on Calvary Road west of I-45 near Willis Thursday night.

A mother and baby had to be cut out of a Kia Rio, but are in stable condition. Another four people involved in the accident had to be taken to the hospital.

According to troopers, it appears the driver of the Dodge Journey tried to pass the Land Cruiser and slammed into the Kia head-on.

The crash was so intense, the Land Cruiser snapped a power pole. Amazingly, 7,500 feet of high-voltage power lines remained in the air and did not fall on vehicles.
