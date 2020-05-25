Food & Drink

Willie's Grill & Icehouse temporarily closes 2 locations after employees test positive for COVID-19

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Officials announced May 24 via Facebook that a second Willie's Grill & Icehouse location is temporarily closed after an employee who was last in the restaurant May 20 tested positive for COVID-19 at the location at 19770 Hwy. 249.



Willie's Grill & Icehouse President and CEO Greg Lippert initially announced in a May 22 Facebook post that the Copperfield location at 7092 Highway 6, Houston, would temporarily close after two employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Both employees passed a temperature screening at the start of their shift, the statement read. All employees have been provided access to free testing and will be paid while the restaurant is closed, officials said.

Read how other Willie's locations are working to maintain the health and safety of employees and patrons as dining rooms reopen on their website.



This story was provided by our partners at Community Impact.
