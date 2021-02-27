What to do when someone you know goes missing

75-year-old man reported missing after leaving home in south Houston on Saturday, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department needs the public's assistance in searching for a 75-year-old man last seen in south Houston.

The video above is on what to do if a loved one goes missing.

HPD sent out a bulletin that Willie Hall was last seen leaving his home near the 4100 block of Kewanee Street.

Hall was reportedly wearing a white T-shirt, blue pants and burgundy shoes.

He is described as a Black man with gray hair, brown eyes, with a dark complexion.

Anyone with information on his location should contact Houston Police Patrol at 713-884-3131 or Houston Police Missing Persons Division at 832-394-1840.