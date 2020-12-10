3 wildfires burning in Anahuac National Wildlife Refuge

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- If you see a large cloud looming over Chambers County, here's why.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service workers are responding to three wildfires at the Anahuac National Wildlife Refuge. It's unclear how the fires started.





Officials said two are small fires that are up against creeks which the staff anticipate will go out naturally. A fire line is currently being created around the third fire to help control it.

As of Thursday afternoon, there are no structures at risk. Officials said staff are hopeful they will be able to get in front of these fires before Thursday evening.
