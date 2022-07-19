Wildfire burning near Fort Worth is 35% contained, officials say

Update: the #NelsonCreekFire in Walker County is an estimated 1,500 acres and 35% contained. Crews observed moderate fire behavior overnight. Firefighters made good progress containing the head of the fire. The right flank burned into rough terrain and slowed progression. #txfire — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) July 19, 2022

WALKER COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A wildfire near Glen Rose, Texas has burned an estimated 1,500 acres in Walker County, according to officials.The wildfire is happening between Chalk Mountain and Dinosaur Valley Park, about 60 miles southwest of Forth Worth.In an update from Texas A&M Forest Service at about 6:15 a.m., the fire is 35% contained.Firefighters observed the fire overnight and made good progress containing the head of the fire.No injuries have been reported.Crews said they are working to relocate animals threatened by the fire.