Wildfire burning near Fort Worth is 35% contained, officials say

Wildfire near Glen Rose burning more than 1,500 acres, officials say

WALKER COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A wildfire near Glen Rose, Texas has burned an estimated 1,500 acres in Walker County, according to officials.

The wildfire is happening between Chalk Mountain and Dinosaur Valley Park, about 60 miles southwest of Forth Worth.

In an update from Texas A&M Forest Service at about 6:15 a.m., the fire is 35% contained.

Firefighters observed the fire overnight and made good progress containing the head of the fire.

No injuries have been reported.

Crews said they are working to relocate animals threatened by the fire.

