NB lanes of US-59 reopen after crews contain large grass fire outside of Cleveland, Texas

SAN JACINTO COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- All northbound lanes on US-59 near San Jacinto County have reopened after a large grass fire broke out on Sunday afternoon, according to officials.

According to the San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office, the fire broke out shortly after 7 p.m.

Drivers were initially diverted to the southbound lanes of US-59 because of the wildfires that burned near Cleveland and Shepard, officials said.

The Texas Department of Transportation advised drivers to stay alert for detours.

It was not elaborated on regarding the air quality, and a cause of the fire is not known at this time.