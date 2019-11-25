Wild hogs may have attacked woman found dead in front yard of Chambers County home

ANAHUAC, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities say wild hogs may have been involved in the death of a woman whose body was found in the front yard of an Anahuac home Sunday.Chambers County Sheriff's Office says the body was discovered in the 400 block of State Hwy 61.The woman was identified as 59-year-old Christine Rollins of Liberty.According to the sheriff's office, Rollins may have been attacked by hogs after she died. Officials are also still looking into whether Rollins had a medical emergency before her death.Authorities say Rollins was the caretaker of an elderly couple who lives in the home where her body was discovered.When she didn't show up at the normal time, the 84-year-old homeowner went outside and found Rollins laying between her vehicle and the home's front door.When deputies arrived, they found Rollins deceased with multiple injuries to her body.The sheriff's office says she has an injury to her head that is consistent with a fall, but that she also has numerous injuries that appear to be animal related."At this time detectives are unable to determine if she collapsed due to a medical condition and the fall caused the head injury, or if the animals may have caused the fall and contributed to her death. But, at this time, we have no reason to believe that there is any foul play involved in her death," said Sheriff Brian Hawthorne.Hawthorne called it one of the most horrific scenes he's ever seen.The 84-year-old homeowner and his 79-year-old wife have severe dementia and Alzheimer's disease. Both require around-the-clock care.Rollins was one of their three caretakers and had worked for them for a year and a half.Neighbors told ABC13 they have complained recently about wild hogs in the area.