An Orange County dermatologist has been charged with trying to poison her husband by putting Drano in his tea, authorities said Wednesday.

California doctor charged for allegedly poisoning husband with Drano after caught on hidden camera

Yue "Emily" Yu, a 45-year-old doctor from Irvine, California, was indicted by a grand jury on three felony counts of poisoning and one count of domestic battery with injury, the Orange County District Attorney's Office said in a statement.

Yu was arrested in August. She was later released on bail.

Her estranged husband, Jack Chen, who is also a doctor, shared images from a hidden camera he says he set up in their kitchen after he noticed a chemical taste in his drinks.

In court documents, Chen claims Yu poured the liquid drain cleaner Drano in his lemonade in three separate instances in an attempt to kill him.

He has since filed for divorce and is fighting for full custody of their children.

Yu is scheduled to be arraigned on April 18. Her attorney, Scott Simmons, said she will plead not guilty.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.