Each year, 22,000 service members retire from the military and either move back or move to Texas. This week's job fair features help for service members looking for jobs.

ABC13's weekly job fair focuses on programs for service members during July 4th holiday week

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With the Fourth of July this week, our ABC13 Who's Hiring job fair features what's available to help service members land jobs.

Every Thursday, we partner with Workforce Solutions to host the virtual event. During the job fair, career advisors take calls and online applications to help match people with jobs.

This week's job fair features a guest from the Texas Veterans Commission. Data from the state comptroller's office shows each year, 22,000 service members retire from the military and either move back or move to Texas.

The Texas Veterans Commission offers programs to help returning service members find work. This week's event explores those options.

The job fair also features several immediate-hire jobs in a number of industries including health care, retail and law enforcement.

The event starts Thursday at 10 a.m. You can watch on our website or wherever you stream ABC13.

To see the jobs, visit Workforce Solutions' website, and look for the "As seen on ABC13" section. You can also call our ABC13 hotline powered by Workforce Solutions at 713-243-6663.

