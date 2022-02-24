Houston-area businesses are looking for seasonal help. Here's how you can land a job.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With spring break around the corner, employers are looking to hire quickly, and ABC13 has a way for you to land one of those jobs.
Many employers in the Houston area are looking for seasonal help. Spring break is next month, and summer vacation isn't far behind. Because of this, many businesses need workers.
During ABC13's weekly Who's Hiring job fair with Workforce Solutions, recruiters talk to applicants through social media, the phone, and the state's jobs website.
In addition to seasonal positions, we also have several other jobs in the healthcare and social services industries. In addition to applying for jobs, people can contact recruiters to get free career advice on many items including resume help, practice interviews and how to sign up for adult education courses.
The ABC13 viewer hotline is (713) 243-6663. To preview the jobs, visit Workforce Solutions' website, and look for the "as seen on ABC13" section.
