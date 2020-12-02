Texas grocery chain Whole Foods Market gets an F for wasteful plastic

Environmental groups have launched a campaign urging Texas-based Whole Foods Market to clean up its act.Environment Texas Research & Policy Center, TexPIRG Education Fund, and other nonprofits are calling on Whole Foods to change its practices on plastic packaging after the chain got an 'F' for its policies on single-use plastic packaging from As You Sow, an environmental nonprofit.They're joining national groups, such as the Plastic Pollution Coalition, who are trying to persuade Whole Foods to cut down on single-use packaging.