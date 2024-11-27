Keeping nutrition on track during the holidays

The candies, pies, cakes, breads, and soul-filling sides are tough to turn down during those big family meals and celebrations. A nutritionist explains how to make good decisions during the holidays.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The holiday season can run your nutrition and fitness goals off-course.

The candies, pies, cakes, breads, and booze are tough to turn down during those big family meals and celebrations.

Nutritionist Carrie Lupoli joined Eyewitness News to explain how to make good decisions during the holidays.

Lupoli said 100% of the battle is in our heads! She suggested taking time at the beginning of the day to make decisions and promises to yourself about a plan for filling your soul and your stomach.

Also, avoid shaming or guilting yourself over food. Positivity is a more successful motivator.

When it comes to alcohol, think about adding mocktails to your menu. Ensure you're eating enough fiber and protein, and drink plenty of water to avoid painful hangovers.

For the family chefs, Lupoli also suggested swapping out some unhealthy ingredients for better options in traditional dishes.

Adding quinoa to a salad will increase its nutritional content. Using skim milk instead of whole milk can cut down on calories, and avocado is a healthier oil to cook with than seed oils.

