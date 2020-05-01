Coronavirus

Whole Foods giving shoppers disposable masks during COVID-19 pandemic

Whole Foods will offer free disposable masks to all customers within the next week.

Customers will be asked to wear the mask while in the store. The company says shoppers will be able to pick-up the face covering at store entrances.

A statement on the store's website reads "Over the next week, we will begin requesting that all customers wear masks while shopping in our stores to protect the health and safety of our team members and communities. Whole Foods Market will be providing face masks at the entrance of all stores for customers who do not have their own face covering."

Whole Foods has also implemented daily temperature checks for team members and crowd control measures for their locations.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcoronaviruscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakviruscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
U.S. essential workers hold May Day strike, demand time off, more
More than 1 million have recovered from COVID-19 worldwide
Salvaging summer: Galveston beaches to reopen today
What to know about Houston-area malls reopening today
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old girl in San Antonio
Strip club turned restaurant closes after midnight reopening
1 dead in major crash on FM 2920 in Spring
More than 1 million have recovered from COVID-19 worldwide
Deputy shoots and kills suspected robber in League City
Teen on bike shot at southwest Houston bus stop
Bars, gyms, and salons must stay closed, Texas AG says
Show More
Mattress Mack giving away free masks again this morning
Biden publicly denies sex assault allegation
COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries county-by-county
List of Houston restaurants reopening today
What to know about Houston-area malls reopening today
More TOP STORIES News