Republican Wesley Hunt takes on Democratic Incumbent Lizzie Fletcher for Texas' 7th congressional district

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=7396918" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> GET TO KNOW THE CANDIDATE: In the interview above, ABC13's Marla Carter spoke with U.S. Rep Lizzie Fletcher of the state's 7th congressional district.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=7397925" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> GET TO KNOW THE CANDIDATE: In the interview above, ABC13 spoke with Wesley Hunt, a Republican candidate for Texas's 7th congressional district.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Republicans are fighting to win the seat back in Texas' 7th Congressional District as Republican candidate Wesley Hunt takes on Democratic Incumbent Lizzie Fletcher.The TX-7 seat was held by Republicans for five decades before Fletcher's upset win in 2018 over Congressman John Culberson, who had served for nine terms.Because of the 2018 shakeup, the TX-7 campaign has seen a huge amount of advertising dollars.The district starts on Houston's west side, covering West University Place, Bellaire and River Oaks. It also includes a thin stretch bounded by I-10 and Westheimer Road, Cypress and Jersey Village.Fletcher is a native Houstonian known for her moderate voting record.Hunt is a West Point grad and Army veteran, and like Fletcher, is a native Houstonian.Hunt was notably endorsed by President Donald Trump during the primary election.