Republican Wesley Hunt takes on Democratic Incumbent Lizzie Fletcher for Texas' 7th congressional district

The TX-7 seat was held by Republicans for five decades before Fletcher's upset win in 2018 over Congressman John Culberson, who had served for nine terms.
Because of the 2018 shakeup, the TX-7 campaign has seen a huge amount of advertising dollars.
The district starts on Houston's west side, covering West University Place, Bellaire and River Oaks. It also includes a thin stretch bounded by I-10 and Westheimer Road, Cypress and Jersey Village.
Fletcher is a native Houstonian known for her moderate voting record.
Hunt is a West Point grad and Army veteran, and like Fletcher, is a native Houstonian.
Hunt was notably endorsed by President Donald Trump during the primary election.
