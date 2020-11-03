Pearland will elect a new mayor after more than 30 years

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- After serving more than 30 years on Pearland's city council, 95-year-old Mayor Tom Reid is not seeking re-election, opening the door for a new candidate for the first time in decades.Real estate developer Kevin Cole and oil and gas pipeline coatings firm director Quentin Wiltz are facing off for the mayoral position.Wiltz ran in 2017 against Reid and lost in a tight runoff election.Cole previously served on City Council and the Pearland Planning and Zoning Commission, as well as being a member of the Pearland Chamber of Commerce.