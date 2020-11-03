vote 2020

Pearland will elect a new mayor after more than 30 years

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- After serving more than 30 years on Pearland's city council, 95-year-old Mayor Tom Reid is not seeking re-election, opening the door for a new candidate for the first time in decades.

Real estate developer Kevin Cole and oil and gas pipeline coatings firm director Quentin Wiltz are facing off for the mayoral position.

Wiltz ran in 2017 against Reid and lost in a tight runoff election.

Cole previously served on City Council and the Pearland Planning and Zoning Commission, as well as being a member of the Pearland Chamber of Commerce.

SEE ALSO: Election Q&A - Pearland Mayor
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicspearlandelection resultstexas newsvotingelection dayvote 2020electionsthe mayor
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VOTE 2020
What's happening with Election Day 'robocalls'?
US Senate, House races could sway power of Republicans, Democrats
Wisconsin 2020 live presidential election results
Georgia 2020 live presidential election results
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump, Biden make final stops in presidential race on Election Day
Inspectors to report results ensuring 'no ballots were left behind'
Bomb squad detonates suspicious package at Tomball T-Mobile store
Why we're not using old 'precincts in' method of reporting
What's happening with Election Day 'robocalls'?
Why Toyota Center is the only drive-thru location open
Hurricane Eta makes landfall as catastrophic Category 4 storm
Show More
John Cornyn battles MJ Hegar for Senate seat
States to watch closely on election night
DeBakey students drive surge of young Texas voters to the polls
How the presidential transition process works after an election
13 Investigates looks at who still needs to vote Election Day
More TOP STORIES News