Gov. Greg Abbott's deputy chief of staff appointed to Texas interim attorney general

Angela Colmenero, who was Gov. Greg Abbott's deputy chief of staff, was appointed as the second attorney general after Ken Paxton's impeachment.

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- As the Texas Senate counts down to the likely-contentious Sept. 5 impeachment trial of suspended attorney general Ken Paxton, another countdown appeared to wind down in the scandal-laden AG's office.

John Scott, who was appointed as the interim attorney general in the wake of Paxton's impeachment, is departing, according to an announcement on Monday from Gov. Greg Abbott's office. The governor acknowledged Scott's tenure, which will last just six weeks from May 31, was short-term.

But Abbott didn't immediately offer a reason for the departure.

"John Scott faithfully executed his duties as the interim Attorney General of Texas, and I thank him for his leadership in stepping up to serve his fellow Texans in this role," Abbott said in a statement.

Scott's departure is effective at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 14, at which time, Abbott's newly-appointed interim AG will ascend.

Angela Colmenero, who most recently served as Abbott's deputy chief of staff, will become the second interim AG since the Paxton impeachment.

"Today, under authorities granted by the Texas Constitution, I appoint Angela Colmenero to serve as interim Attorney General of Texas. In addition to her time in the Office of the Governor, Angela served under me in the Texas Attorney General's Office and has firsthand experience on how the agency operates. Angela's record of experience in state government and expertise in litigation will help her oversee the Texas Attorney General's Office and serve as our state's top law enforcement officer as the Texas Senate conducts impeachment proceedings," Abbott said.

According to Abbott's office, she served as principal deputy general counsel to the governor since 2018 before ascending to deputy chief of staff three years later.

Colmenero also has nearly a decade of experience the state attorney general's office in various roles.