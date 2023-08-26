2 women shot during White Sox baseball game, Chicago police say

CHICAGO, Illinois -- Two women were wounded in a shooting at Guaranteed Rate Field during the Friday night game between the White Sox and the Oakland Athletics, according to Chicago police.

A 42-year-old woman was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital in fair condition, police said. A 26-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to the abdomen, refusing medical treatment according to police.

New video released by the White Sox shows some fans in the bleachers appearing to look down at something, while others are unaware of what's going on. Fans can also be seen standing in their seats, waving towards White Sox staff, the video then ends. The Sox said the activity was in section 161, near left field.

Tom Miller, who attended the game, said that he was sitting two rows behind where the shooting allegedly occurred. He said he didn't hear or see what happened but moments later a woman appeared to be bleeding from the leg. He said he believed two people, possibly three, suffered some sort of wound.

"It happened just two rows in front of me, and there was no one in front of us. All of a sudden, this lady just starts bleeding from the leg," Miller said. "There were at least two of them in a row that got hit, maybe a third, but I know two for sure. And all of a sudden security was there, and they kicked us out."

He said security then came and ushered them away from their seats and up to section six. He said they stayed there for 45 minutes.

The White Sox released a statement overnight, writing in part: "It is unclear to investigators whether the shots were fired from outside or inside the ballpark. The incident continues to be investigated by Area One detectives from the Chicago Police Department. While the police continue to investigate, White Sox security confirms that this incident did not involve an altercation of any kind."

White Sox security guards were seen speaking to people shortly after the incident. Some attendees told Eyewitness News they believe the shooting may have started with an argument between two men, though police have not confirmed any of those details.

The game was not interrupted but after the game, a message came up on the ballpark screen saying the post-show Vanilla Ice and Tone Loc concert was canceled "due to technical difficulties."

Fans who had waited through the Sox brutal 12-4 loss to the Oakland A's were left angry and confused by the sudden cancelation and lack of information.

"There was supposed to be a free concert after the game, they came and announced right after the game that it had been canceled. They didn't give any information. Everyone started booing, going crazy, and saying derogatory things," Rod Moyers, an attendee, said. "Then about five minutes later, they put up a note on the screen saying it was canceled due to technical issues. Everyone booed, no one was leaving. Some people said they should storm the field. Then the whole crowd started chanting, 'Sell the team!'"

A game scheduled for Saturday will go on as scheduled, according to the White Sox.

"As we always do, we continue to work closely with law enforcement officials to provide the safest gameday experience possible, but to protect the integrity of security measures, we do not provide details on security plans," the Sox said in a statement.

Sox Park is in Alderwoman Nicole Lee's 11th Ward who released the following statement:

"As Alderman of this ward and as a fan who has attended many Sox games, I am shocked and sickened by what happened last night, and my heart goes out to the gunshot victims. I am in ongoing communication with both the Chicago Police Department and the White Sox organization, and it is my promise to our community and our city that we will get to the bottom of this."