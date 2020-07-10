Woman who pointed gun at Black mom, 15-year-old daughter at Chipotle says she feared for her life

DETROIT -- The Michigan couple caught on camera pulling a gun during an argument with a Black woman and her daughters spoke publicly for the first time, defending their actions.

Jillian Wuestenberg and her husband, Eric, face felony assault charges for what happened outside a Chipotle restaurant a couple weeks ago.

In a now viral video, Jillian is seen pointing a gun and screaming at Takelia Hill and her daughters.

Jillian said she was leaving the restaurant with bags of food for her family, and Hill and her family were headed into the restaurant.

The Hill family said Jillian bumped the 15-year-old. They then confronted her about it.

Both parties told investigators very different stories about what happened before Jillian pulled out the gun.

Jillian said she and her husband were being blocked from leaving, and they felt threatened. The Hill family said the Wuestenburgs tried to run over them as they pulled out of the parking lot.

"It's scary. The more I see it, the more I realize I'm more afraid of that situation now than I was then," Jillian said. "Within moments, a second or two, I had multiple people within two feet of me and I just remember thinking, 'I am not going home tonight.'"

A reporter from an ABC affiliate in Michigan pointed out to Jillian that she can be seen in the video chambering a round in her gun to mean business.

"That meant I am about to die, and I don't want to die," Jillian responded.

The Wuestenburgs attorney said the truth will come out in court. His clients have both reportedly lost their jobs since the incident.

