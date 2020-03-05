Food & Drink

White Claw unleashing 3 new fan-demanded seltzer flavors

Social media is serious about its White Claw!

The top-selling spiked seltzer brand in the country is adding lemon, watermelon and tangerine flavors thanks to more than 70,000 requests from social media.

They join White Claw's lineup of five existing flavors, which include black cherry, ruby grapefruit, lime, raspberry and mango.

White Claw, which is produced by Anthony Brands, came out in 2016 and exploded with social media memes last summer.

White Claw controls about 60 percent of the hard seltzer beverage category in the United States, but competition is tightening.

Deep-pocketed rivals have all begun selling their take on the drink.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfooddrinkingalcohol
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News