Houston-area movie theaters bring all best picture nominees back to big screen ahead of the Oscars

The Academy Awards showered nominations on Christopher Nolan's blockbuster biopic, "Oppenheimer," which came away with a leading 13 noms.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- While many of the 10 films nominated for best picture at the 2024 Oscars are now available to stream or rent VOD online, for many movie lovers, that's just not enough.

If that's you, and you'd rather see movies on the big screen, we have good news!

Several popular movie theater chains are re-releasing all 10 films ahead of the Oscars on March 10.

The 10 best picture nominees are:

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

The Holdovers

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

AMC Theatres

AMC Theatres announced it will be showing Oscar-nominated films as part of its "Best Picture Showcase."

From now through March 10, fans can catch the best picture nominees at theater locations across the U.S., with some tickets going for just $5.

Each film will be screened on different dates and times, so be sure to check the show times at your local AMC location.

The following Houston-area AMC locations are participating:

AMC Deerbrook 24

AMC First Colony 24

AMC Fountains 18

AMC Gulf Pointe 30

AMC Katy Mills 20

AMC Willowbrook 24

Cinemark Theatres

Cinemark Theatres announced its "Oscar Movie Week" will be held from March 4 through March 10.

That week, fans can see all 10 best picture nominees for $40 total with a festival pass, which also includes admission to a screening of the Oscar-nominated animated and live action shorts.

In addition, Cinemark said pass holders will get 50% off any size popcorn.

Fans who aren't interested in the pass can also buy individual tickets.

Visit cinemark.com to check the movie times.

The following Houston-area Cinemark locations are participating:

Cinemark Memorial City

Cinemark The Woodlands and XD

Cinemark Katy and XD

Cinemark NASA and XD

Regal Cinemas

Regal Cinemas will be showing all 10 best picture nominees during its "Best Picture Film Festival" from March 1 through March 10.

During the event, Regal Crown Club members get the perks of $5 tickets and $7 small popcorn and drink combos.

Visit regmovies.com to see show times.

The following Houston-area Regal locations are participating:

Regal Edwards Greenway Grand Palace

Regal Edwards Houston Marq'E

Regal Benders Landing

Regal Lone Star

The 96th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will air at 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST on Sunday, March 10 on ABC.

SEE ALSO: Oscars 2024: How to watch the 10 best picture nominees