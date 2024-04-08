When the world and North America will see the next total solar eclipse

Millions of Americans looked up to the skies today to witness a rare total solar eclipse.

A total solar eclipse traveled across North America on Monday, April 8. It entered over Mexico's Pacific coast, and dashed across the U.S. from Texas to Maine before exiting over eastern Canada into the Atlantic.

The astronomical experience has many Americans wondering when they can catch the next solar eclipse.

The moon covers the sun during a total solar eclipse as seen from Wooster, Ohio, Monday, April 8, 2024. AP Photo/Erin Hooley

When's the next total solar eclipse?

After Monday, the next total solar eclipse won't occur until 2026. But it will graze the top of the world, dipping into Greenland, Iceland and Spain.

The next one in 2027 will march across Spain and northern Africa, with totality lasting an incredible 6 1/2 minutes.

North America won't experience totality again until 2033, with Alaska getting sole dibs. The next one won't be until 2044, when totality will be confined to Western Canada, Montana and North Dakota.

There won't be another U.S. eclipse, spanning coast to coast, until 2045. That one will stretch from Northern California all the way to Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

