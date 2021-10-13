music news

Adele announces release date for new album '30'

By Marianne Garvey, CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

Adele breaks her silence on her divorce, new love, and upcoming album

LOS ANGELES -- Adele has announced a release date for her much anticipated new album.

The singer took to social media Wednesday to tell fans that the new album, "30," will be out on Nov. 19.

"I was certainly nowhere near where I'd hoped to be when I first started it nearly 3 years ago," the singer wrote."Quite the opposite actually. I rely on routine and consistency to feel safe, I always have. And yet there I was knowingly -- willingly even, throwing myself into a maze of absolute mess and inner turmoil!"



She continued: "I've learned a lot of blistering home truths about myself along the way. I've shed many layers but also wrapped myself in new ones. Discovered genuinely useful and wholesome mentalities to lead with, and I feel like I've finally found my feeling again. I'd go as far as to say that I've never felt more peaceful in my life."

She signed off with, "Home is where the heart is x."

The new album is Adele's first since 2015.

The first single off the album, "Easy On Me," will be released on Friday.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentadelemusic newsotrc
MUSIC NEWS
Texas bar gives silent treatment to Mariah Carey's Christmas hit
Cardi B to host American Music Awards on ABC
Luke Bryan helps Tennessee mom change flat tire
American Music Awards nominations: FULL LIST
TOP STORIES
Strong cold front brings messy weather later today
Human remains reportedly found in NW Harris Co., sheriff says
50-year-old Houston police sergeant charged with 2 child sex felonies
Pasadena ISD bus driver finds service members' medals outside store
Voting results for Texas propositions and local elections
Harris Co. Judge Hidalgo lowers COVID threat level to 'significant'
Where do we go from here? These Astros stars might not be back
Show More
Unsolved: Princess Blue
Ford unveils all-electric F-100 Eluminator concept truck
Kids 5-11 roll up sleeves for COVID vaccine | LIVE
Teens on the run after robbing and shooting man over phone, HPD says
ABC13 to host national debate on reparations for Black Americans
More TOP STORIES News