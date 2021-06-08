Motorcycle mangled in deadly crash on Grand Parkway in northwest Harris County

The Harris County Sheriff's Office's Vehicular Crimes investigators were called to the scene in the area of Highway 99 and Mueschke Road on Tuesday afternoon.
The sheriff's office described the incident as a major accident that was blocking the roadway.
SkyEye flying over the scene captured a mangled motorcycle as well as a red Ford Mustang convertible with damage to the back-end bumper.
Deputies did not immediately say who was killed.
The wreckage was cleared just after 4 p.m.
.@HCSO_D5Patrol deputies responded to a major accident at Grand Parkway N and Mueschke Rd in northwest Harris County. One person was pronounced deceased. Vehicular Crimes investigators are en route. Please seek alternate routes. #hounews pic.twitter.com/lKY8NUShgH— HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) June 8, 2021
