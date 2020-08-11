2 men shot in camo Challenger in possible N Houston robbery attempt

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County sheriff's deputies say two men were shot inside a camo-colored Dodge Challenger early Tuesday morning.

According to HCSO, the shooting happened outside a Whataburger on West Road in north Houston.

The two victims allegedly fled the scene and drove to north Harris County for help after the incident. Authorities say they saw a Houston police officer and flagged him for help.

The Challenger was seen riddled with bullet holes in the middle of Sweetwater near Gulf Bank.

Deputies say more than a dozen shots were fired.

One of the men had high-dollar jewelry in his possession, and deputies believe he may have been targeted for a robbery.

One victim was shot through the back of his left shoulder according to deputies. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The driver suffered a gunshot wound to his finger.

Deputies say the victims also had weapons in their vehicle, but they were unused.

Harris County sheriff's deputies are investigating what may have led up to the shooting.
