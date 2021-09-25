Whataburger and Katy company chill out with cool new merch for fans

Two nice, fresh “Whatacoolers” are now on our menu. Y’all, this @Whataburger collection is our most appetizing collab yet! 🍔🧊— Igloo Coolers (@iglooproducts) September 23, 2021
Place your order for at the (virtual) counter, please — https://t.co/BBMQIbNkhv. #IglooCoolers pic.twitter.com/IPUPKUNGR9
The San Antonio-based fast-food brand known and loved as much for its quirky clothing and merch as it is for its menu of meaty, saucy, fried specialties, has a new product that Whataburger lovers will surely crave. Introducing the special-edition Whatacooler collection.
Whataburger has teamed up with Katy-based ubiquitous ice chest biz Igloo to serve fans an all-new Whataburger Playmate Elite cooler - decked out in the burger chain's signature orange and white stripes, of course - and an insulated Whataburger fanny pack cooler bag to match.
SEE ALSO: Corpus Christi minor league team to take the field as 'The Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits'
Whataburger beefs up fashion line with new outdoor apparel from Academy
For more on this story, visit our partners at Houston CultureMap.