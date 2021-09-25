whataburger

Whataburger and Katy company chill out with cool new merch for fans

What happened to Whataburger?

KATY, Texas -- If you're the kind of Texan who likes to roll through life with a stockpile of burgers and fries - but have no way to keep them fresh and think it'd be a lot cooler if you did - then Whataburger's latest merch could help preserve your out-to-lunch philosophy, and your actual lunch.

The San Antonio-based fast-food brand known and loved as much for its quirky clothing and merch as it is for its menu of meaty, saucy, fried specialties, has a new product that Whataburger lovers will surely crave. Introducing the special-edition Whatacooler collection.

Whataburger has teamed up with Katy-based ubiquitous ice chest biz Igloo to serve fans an all-new Whataburger Playmate Elite cooler - decked out in the burger chain's signature orange and white stripes, of course - and an insulated Whataburger fanny pack cooler bag to match.

