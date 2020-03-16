Education

Whataburger partners with tech company to offer 'distance learning'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- More than a half-million children will be out of Houston-area classrooms because of coronavirus concerns, but Whataburger has teamed up with a local education technology company to offer students 'distance learning.'



According to UpBrainery Techhnologies, students will be able to join a live class with a specialized instructor and will be guided through a series of one-hour lessons. The classes are free to parents with the exception of additional hands-on kits for students.

Classes can only hold a total of 25 students. The content is customized and will be provided by UpBrainery Technologies thought leaders that have more than 10 years in education management space.

RELATED: Houston-area school closings and delays

Here are some tips on learning from home:

  • Prepare a space designated for learning that's away from televisions and video games

  • Set goals on what you want your home students to accomplish


  • Create a schedule and stick to it

  • Talk to your kids' teachers about accessing learning materials remotely

  • Seek clear guidance on what's expected of your children while they're out of the classroom


    • If you don't have a computer or internet service, local libraries are still an option.

    READ MORE: Students face digital divide as schools consider online learning
    Schools that turn to online instruction could be a challenge for some students who don't have reliable access to the technology needed to learn remotely.

