Whataburger partners with tech company to offer 'distance learning'

During this unprecedented time, we’ve partnered with @whataburger to bring kids ages FREE online classes with LIVE instructor led lessons in art, math, science, reading, writing, business, electronics and much more. Click to register! https://t.co/Wlu7UbQpkx pic.twitter.com/NfLftNU8j0— UpBrainery Technologies (@UpBrainery) March 16, 2020
According to UpBrainery Techhnologies, students will be able to join a live class with a specialized instructor and will be guided through a series of one-hour lessons. The classes are free to parents with the exception of additional hands-on kits for students.
Classes can only hold a total of 25 students. The content is customized and will be provided by UpBrainery Technologies thought leaders that have more than 10 years in education management space.
RELATED: Houston-area school closings and delays
Here are some tips on learning from home:
If you don't have a computer or internet service, local libraries are still an option.
READ MORE: Students face digital divide as schools consider online learning