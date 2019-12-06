u.s. & world

Mohammed Alshamrani: What we know about suspected Pensacola naval station shooter

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- U.S. law enforcement officials were digging into the background of the suspected Florida naval station shooter Friday, to determine the Saudi Air Force officer's motive and whether it was connected to terrorism.

As questions swirled about the shooting, which left four people dead and multiple people wounded, officials identified the suspect as 2nd Lt. Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, an aviation officer in the Saudi Air Force. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation.

Alshamrani was attending the aviation school at the base, one of hundreds of international military members who are receiving training there.

ABC News has obtained a photograph of the identification card that was found on the body of the Pensacola shooter.



Armed with a handgun, the shooter opened fire in a classroom building on Friday morning. He was apparently firing at random and at one point was slowed when somebody barricaded a door, allowing others to flee out of the building.

The attack left four people dead, including the assailant, and multiple people wounded.

Sources told ABC News that investigators are working to determine if the shooter was acting out because of religious or ideological reasons or if there was some sort of problem or hostility that developed in the course of the training at Pensacola.

Investigators have found what purports to be an online screed written by the shooter and are working to determine if it is legitimate. In it, the writer expresses hatred toward Americans because of crimes against Muslims and humanity as well as US support for Israel.

There was no immediate report on the shooting carried by Saudi state media. The kingdom has long relied on the U.S. to train its military.

The shooting was the second at a U.S. Navy base this week.

EMBED More News Videos

Jim Dolan reports on the deadly shooting inside a classroom building at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridafatal shootingsaudi arabianavygun violenceshootingu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Pensacola shooting suspect was Saudi student; 4 dead: Officials
U.S. & WORLD
Pensacola shooting suspect was Saudi student; 4 dead: Officials
UPS truck driver killed in Florida shootout identified
Students behind viral remix of 'Truth Hurts' meet Lizzo
'Husband' in controversial Peloton ad speaks out
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
10-month-old girl found safe after carjacking in NE Houston
Harris Co. fires company paid $1.3M for Harvey recovery program
ITC Deer Park facility fire cause determined
Ex-Pasadena officer accused of choking child with dog leash
Liquor delivery in Texas may happen sooner than you think
Practice gnarly tricks at Southside Skate Park in South Houston
Mom says man tried taking son while at Starbucks
Show More
Baytown head-on crash may have been caused by distracted driver
Teen migrant dies from flu in border patrol cell: VIDEO
Chase with stolen UPS truck ends with shootout, 4 dead
8th grader dedicates his life to honoring his late brother
5 Houston-area holiday events you need to check out
More TOP STORIES News