What to know about ankle monitors

Ankle monitors are devices that people under house arrest or parole are required to wear.

The ankle monitor continually sends a radio frequency signal containing location and other information to a receiver.

If an offender moves outside of an allowed range, the police will be notified.

They are designed to be tamper-resistant and can alert authorities to removal attempts, such as cutting the band causing a circuit break.

There are two different types of ankle monitor units: radio-frequency transmitter and GPS.

People subject to a restraining order may also be subject to GPS monitoring.
