What to binge on ABC13's free streaming apps

Beatlemania, 2021 style
The year is 1960 and four blokes (we're feeling really British right now, OK?) - John, Paul, Ringo and George - have just formed a rock band that would go on to give the world hits such as "Come Together," "All You Need Is Love," "I Want to Hold Your Hand" and "Hey Jude."
We've never been on a first name basis with any rock stars, but you've likely figured out by now we're talking about John Lennon, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and George Harrison of The Beatles.
Beatlemania didn't just hit British fans hard. An Aug. 19, 1965, photo shows the young stars in a service truck at Houston's International Airport (now Hobby) after a crowd of screaming fans broke police lines and prohibited them from coming down the plane's steps.
Now Beatlemania is back, and you won't need a time machine for this trip.
Streaming now in our "Binge This!" collection, the "Beatlemania" special follows a Houston couple who have turned their love for the band into a full-blown obsession, building one of the largest memorabilia collections in the world.
So much so, the entire top floor of their house is a museum and even includes a personal item belonging to John Lennon.
If that's not enough Beatles for you, this weekend also marks the debut of the Hulu series "McCartney 3,2,1." In it, Paul McCartney takes fans down memory lane, combing through songs and how they came together.
A Disney+ project on the group from "Lord of the Rings" director Peter Jackson is set to drop over the Thanksgiving holiday.
For an extra wicked good time, raise a glass of scotch and Coke (rumored to be a favorite of the group) every time you see the phrase "Beatlemania" in this story.
And if you're feeling really nice, you'll show us some grace and just let it be.
Murder in Montrose: Paul Broussard's Story
Thirty years ago, Paul Broussard, a banker and Texas A&M University graduate, was brutally attacked as he left a bar in Montrose.
He sat on a curb for nearly eight hours waiting for help and later died at the hospital. Ten young men were convicted, and the crime sparked intense outrage and anger in the LGBTQ community. Houston and Montrose were forever changed.
In this "Murder in Montrose" special, ABC13's Pooja Lodhia spoke to those who knew Paul best and people who were out at the bar that very night.
She shares the battle for equality in the weeks and months after the murder, and why members of the LGBTQ community still face danger three decades later.
Watch now in the "Binge This!" collection.
That time Loki made being bad look good
You can now stream all episodes of this show on Disney+ and there's nothing low key about it.
This phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has taken us on a journey with Asgard's God of Mischief, a.k.a. Loki.
If you're new to Loki's antics, it's best to keep your head on a swivel.
For starters, the guy loves power. He's also a constant schemer and a master of manipulation and deceit, so, uh, we wouldn't tell him deep, dark secrets or anything you don't want used against you.
In the series, we learn more about the Time Variance Authority, or TVA. And since we're so invested, we can tell you an alligator is involved too.
In the interest of no spoilers, we'll stop there.
But we do have this pro tip: Pay close attention to a scene during the credits of the final episode of season 1.
ABC13+ is getting ready to show you the coolest spots to see on day trips from Houston - no plane tickets or baggage required.
Each day next week, see some of the hidden gems of the road and waterparks you'll want to add to your wanderlust travel journal. We can't be the only one with one of those, right?
In any case, day trips start Monday!
ABC13 is now on Hulu
"Vanessa Guillen: Remember Her Name"
The family of Houston native and Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen is sharing their story of grief, anger, and action in the ABC13 Original "Vanessa Guillen: Remember Her Name."
It has been a year since Guillen's remains were found along the Leon River. She was missing for 69 days before search crews found human hair and then her body bludgeoned, dismembered and burned.
This special has exclusive interviews with Guillen's family and the crews who found her.
To watch, just search Vanessa Guillen on Hulu. It's also still available on the ABC13 streaming apps.
"Andrea Yates: 20 years later"
It was a tragedy that saddened the nation and brought postpartum illness into the spotlight. On June 20, 2001, Andrea Yates drowned her five small children one by one in the bathtub of her Clear Lake home.
Yates is now 56.
We're looking back at the case and where Yates is today.
ABC13's Jessica Willey is taking you inside the case on Hulu. Plus, now streaming on ABC13's app, the "Andrea Yates: 20 Years Later" collection features seven different stories, including a nearly 20-minute special, a reporter's notebook with Jessica detailing accounts from Yates' attorney to the paramedic who responded to the family's home, and the chilling testimony from 2002.
"Unsolved"
More than 750 people are missing from Houston and our surrounding communities.
Some have been found, their bodies dumped in the infamous Killing Fields.
Others have vanished, and their cases gone cold.
Courtney Fischer is looking for answers in "Unsolved."
Find her series on Hulu and on the ABC13 app wherever you stream.
We're (finally) emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic that has changed many people's schedules.
If you have had to shift a bit, we're still here for you.
We're still on the air at 4:30 a.m. for the early birds, but for those still thinking about changing out of their pajamas (or maybe you'll never have to because you work from home!), we have an extra hour of news starting at 7 a.m.
So grab your cup of coffee for conversation about what you need to know for your day and what you missed while you were sleeping.
Then in primetime, including on the weekends, check out another hour of updates and weather when Eyewitness News streams at 9 p.m.
You can also stream our newscasts on weekend mornings.
- Get hired!: With the COVID-19 pandemic creating a devastating effect on the economy and job market, ABC13 is dedicated to helping people who need to find gainful employment. Every Thursday at 11:30 a.m., reporter Nick Natario hosts a live virtual job fair in partnership with Workforce Solutions. Re-watch the latest job fair for tips on getting hired.
