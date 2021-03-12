What to binge this weekend on ABC13's free streaming apps

Here's what's on tap this weekend.
Celebrate Women's History Month
"Who run the world? Girls!" Houston native Beyoncé chanted that loud and proud in her song, and we find it quite fitting as we celebrate the stories of women and girls everywhere.
Throughout the month of March, get to know the movers and shakers in their communities proving that women are capable of anything.
That's clear in the documentary "Our America: Women Forward." The show takes a look at women's lives from various aspects, to careers in law and science, to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on women's jobs and families.
The show also celebrates the innovation pushed forward by women every day.
Meet the NASA astronaut and NASA flight director at the forefront of the Artemis Program, which hopes to put the first woman on the moon in just three years.
Or learn how women are sparking change in industries usually dominated by men, because we're here to tell you right now, "hard hats have no gender."
Here are some of the titles you can watch on demand.
- Houston judge becomes trailblazer for women in law
- Houston becoming beacon in fight for women's rights
- Transgender icon fighting to build better future for ALL women
- Prairie View A&M University president shares her journey
- This single mother of 4 churned her past into sweet success!
- Young CEO saving honeybees with her lemonade business
- How these women became pilot and reporter for SkyEye
- Texas City 4th graders bring GIRL POWER to robotics
- What's behind the wage gap between women and men?
Be sure to check in all month long as stories are added.
And on that note.... did you hear about that time Melanie Lawson interviewed Betty White?
Yep, Melanie Lawson spills the tea on the moment she met the beloved Betty White (and yes, we must protect them both at all costs!). The details are part of Melanie's one-on-one interview, featured in a series about the careers of women at KTRK.
But Melanie isn't the only one who gave us insight into her life, both professionally and personally.
We also heard from anchor Gina Gaston, president and general manager Wendy Granato, multimedia account executive Glenda Carmon and director of interactive sales Tammy Guest.
Find the videos on demand in our Women's History Month collection.
Then on Thursday, March 18 at 7 p.m., be sure to join us for a town hall hosted by Gina and reporter Brhe Berry exploring why women are leaving the workplace during the pandemic. The goal is to provide strategies to help women return to their careers.
Follow this link to submit questions.
The town hall will be aired live on your favorite streaming devices like Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV. Just search "ABC13 Houston."
Go on the red carpet with Houstonians trying out for 'American Idol'
What can we say? The Houston area produces a lot of talent!
We talked to 'Idol' hopefuls Re'h and Andrea Valles about their journeys to hopefully becoming the next 'Idol.'
Re'h, who was born and raised in Missouri City, serves in the U.S. Army National Guard. She's the lead vocalist in the Army band of the 14th Infantry Division based in Los Alamitos, California. She helps out with COVID-19 vaccine operation.
Meanwhile, Valles, who moved to Katy when she was 17, is a bilingual singer-songwriter. She explains that although she grew up in America, her mother made sure she spoke Spanish in the house and stayed close to that heritage.
She can also play a mean ukulele, racking up thousands of views on YouTube for her covers and tutorials.
Get to know both women in their interviews streaming now in our On The Red Carpet collection.
More local news when you need it
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed many people's schedules, meaning they are working from home or waking up later.
If you're one of those people who've had to shift a bit, we're still here for you.
We're still on the air at 4:30 a.m. for the early birds, but for those still thinking about changing out of their pajamas (or maybe getting settled into them because no one can see your whole outfit on a Zoom call!), we now have an extra hour of news starting at 7 a.m.
So grab your cup of coffee for conversation about what you need to know for your day and what you missed while you were sleeping.
Then in primetime, including on the weekends, check out another hour of updates and weather when Eyewitness News streams at 9 p.m.
Get answers about the COVID-19 vaccine
This will be included every week because it's just too important not to mention. This entire section is dedicated to keeping you and your family informed.
Latest titles streaming this week:
- When could we reach herd immunity?
- Pfizer vaccine effective against variants, study shows
- Here's what CDC says fully vaccinated people can, can't do
This week also marked one year since the coronavirus was declared a pandemic. We looked back at what has happened over the past year, both locally and nationally.
No Layups: Where stars collide... or at least go to chat it up
Today we learned that Netflix has zero chill and wants to stop us from using our sister's boyfriend's dad's account. So they're testing a way to stop us (rude!).
Thankfully, you don't have to worry about logins and the such when you want to watch No Layups with David Nuno and Raheel Ramzanali. The latest show was jam packed with developments at the Houston Texans, a good deed from one of the NFL's toughest players, a lesson on wrestling smack talk, and a Grammy nominee who could take home an honor for his work with Beyonce.
To watch, go to ABC13 Originals and select the No Layups with David and Raheel show.
So if you hadn't tuned in before, yeah, you were missing out! If you don't know, now you know!
Bonus
- The Top 10: These are the most-watched stories and videos from the week, in case you missed anything. Look for these after 5 p.m. on Friday.
- Top News: This is where you'll find the most current stories of the day, especially about the latest on stimulus checks and when you can expect to get them, COVID-19 and crime trends, particularly when it comes to keeping you and your family safe. Scroll through here multiple times each day.
- Get hired!: With the COVID-19 pandemic creating a devastating effect on the economy and job market, ABC13 is dedicated to helping people who need to find gainful employment. Every Thursday at 11:30 a.m., reporter Nick Natario hosts a live virtual job fair in partnership with Workforce Solutions. Re-watch the latest job fair for tips on getting hired.
