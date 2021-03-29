Eye-catching cattle drive sees cows swim across Colorado River

BAY CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A yearly tradition as Texan as cowboys and cattle gets underway Monday, offering an eye-catching glimpse of the age-old cattle drive practice.The Huebner family cattle drive has offered something eye-catching for folks in Matagorda County every year since 1919.Under this seasonal tradition done twice a year, the family herds cows across the Colorado River just outside Bay City. Today, hundreds of cows made the swim back to the Huebner Bros. Cattle Co. after spending the winter grazing on the Matagorda Peninsula.The cows are led by cowboys on horseback, herding them safely across the river.