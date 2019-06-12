accuweather

What is a heat wave? How heat waves form and temperatures climb

EMBED <>More Videos

AccuWeather explains how heat waves form

Heat waves can form when a high-pressure system moves into a region and stalls.

The system can force warm air downward, acting like a cap as it keeps the cool air near the surface from rising, according to AccuWeather.

What qualifies as a heat wave can vary greatly from region to region.

In the northeast or Great Lakes region, a heat wave is generally considered to include three straight days of temperatures in the 90s or higher -- though folks in other parts of the country are used to different kinds of weather.

Should you find yourself in a heat wave, try to limit your time outside to the mornings and the evenings, when the air will be coolest. You'll also want to drink plenty of water throughout the day.

MORE WARM WEATHER TIPS:

--Lotion in the refrigerator and more hacks to keep cool without AC
--Water bottle warning: Can it start a fire in your car?
--Heat theory: Does hot weather turn us into jerks?
--Tips to stay safe during the hot summer months
--5 facts about sunscreen you probably didn't know
--We baked cookies inside a parked car just to prove how hot the inside of a car really is
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersummeraccuweathersevere weatherheat wave
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCUWEATHER
How to see 'Christmas Comet' in sky tonight
Winter is here: Solstice, shortest day of year, falls today
2021's last full moon peaked last night, may still look full tonight
Best meteor shower of the year peaks tonight
TOP STORIES
Omicron variant research at UTMB finds troubling results
Pilot killed in crash after colliding with paraglider identified
Congress to investigate Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy
Fort Bend County Judge KP George tests positive for COVID-19
2 Houston COVID testing sites reach capacity before holiday gatherings
Fort Bend County COVID's threat level raised to orange
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
Show More
HPD sergeant gets new kidney from fellow officer
Driver behind wheel of fatal bus crash says it feels like bad dream
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Texas campaign runner blames Gov. Abbott for past veto
Omicron symptoms: Early indicators suggest variant causes mild COVID
More TOP STORIES News