Ex-NFL player Terrell Owens hit by vehicle in California after argument over basketball game

CALABASAS, Calif. -- Former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens was struck by a vehicle Monday night in Southern California after an argument over a basketball game, authorities said.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to Calabasas after receiving reports of an argument between two men. The address appears to be the location of a restaurant and bar.

Investigators said after the argument, a man, who has not been identified, struck Owens with a vehicle. The Pro Football Hall of Famer didn't suffer any injuries and did not require any medical attention, according to LASD.

The sheriff's department said a report for an assault with a deadly weapon was taken, but details weren't immediately available.

LASD said investigators haven't spoken with the man accused of hitting Owens and noted that he has not been taken into custody.

The incident is being investigated by LASD's detectives' bureau.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.