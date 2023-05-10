Shocking poll results reveal how majority of Americans view Texas in a positive light

Things you learn when you move to Texas

Despite calls to #BoycottTexas by sports groups, business groups, women's groups, and more over any number of state laws and public policies sparking national outrage (here's a recent list), a surprising new poll shows a majority of Americans view Texas in a positive light.

And, the recent findings are a noteworthy increase from a previous year's poll.

The survey from Crosswind Media and Public Relations shows 59 percent of Americans outside of Texas view the state favorably, with 33 percent having a "very positive" view of the state, and 26 percent having a "somewhat positive" view.

On the other side of the spectrum, 21 percent of those surveyed did not view Texas positively. Nine percent held a "somewhat negative" view, and 12 percent had a "very negative" view of the state. Only 17 percent of Americans polled held a "neutral" view about Texas.

To see the rest of the survey's findings, visit our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.

