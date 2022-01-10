Firefighters working to put out massive fire at plastics factory in Wharton

WHARTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Firefighters are working to put out a massive fire at a plastics factory in Wharton Sunday night, according to police.The fire started at about 8:50 p.m. at Nan Ya Plastics on U.S. 59 near FM 102, according to the Wharton Police Department.On Facebook, officials said all staff and personnel have been accounted for.People who live near the area are being advised by officials to stay clear due to the presence of firefighters at work.