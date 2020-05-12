Traffic

8-mile Westheimer resurfacing project to cause big delays

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Traffic is picking up as people begin to return to work, and if your route takes you down Westheimer, you may be in for a big surprise.

TxDOT crews are resurfacing an eight-mile portion of the roadway.

Because of lighter traffic conditions, crews are working around the clock, instead of just at night. So with traffic picking up, here are some options to keep you out of the delays and the fresh asphalt.

First, consider other surface streets like Richmond and San Felipe. Both run east and west like Westheimer. With Metro currently on a reduced Saturday schedule, you'll see less bus traffic.

Another option: hit the freeways. There are no total closures right now on the I-10 Katy Freeway. If you have EZ tag, the Westpark Tollway is wide open.

There will be at least one lane open in each direction at all times on Westheimer. Work on the project moves westward all the way to Dairy Ashford.

