Chase suspect arrested after crashing out in West University area, police say

WEST UNIVERSITY PLACE, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect was arrested after leading police on a chase in a stolen vehicle and crashing in the West University area on Monday.

The Houston Police Department said the pursuit started in southwest Houston, near Hobby Airport, where an undercover officer spotted a stolen red Jeep.

An officer tried to pull the Jeep over, but the suspect reportedly took off. Officials said the driver would occasionally stop and then keep going.

The seven-to-eight-minute chase finally came to an end when the Jeep hit another vehicle and rolled over near Bellaire Boulevard and Stella Link.

Authorities said the driver jumped out of the Jeep and threw a gun back into the vehicle before taking off on foot.

The suspect was eventually found in the back of a house nearby, according to police.

No one was seriously hurt.

SkyEye flew over the scene, where the vehicles involved in the crash were seen being towed away.

Police said the suspect is 22 to 23 years old and should expect charges soon.

"We're not sure what the charges are at this time, but most likely evading in a motor vehicle and possibly illegal possession of a firearm," HPD Sgt. Nicholas Kang said.