shooting

Deputies investigating shooting on West Road at Queenston

EMBED <>More Videos

Man shot taken by Life Flight in what deputies call possible road rage

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A shooting in northwest Harris County is under investigation Friday morning after deputies say a white Toyota was shot at in an intersection.

Deputies were called at about 5:30 a.m. to the shooting on West Road at Queenston.

SkyEye captured video at the scene which showed the passenger side windows of the Toyota hit with at least three bullet holes.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a man was shot and taken by Life Flight to a hospital. The suspect drove off from the scene.

Deputies blocked the northbound and southbound lanes of Queenston Road. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countycrimegun violenceshooting
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Swat situation underway with robbery suspect at Jersey Village hotel
Family's 1 question after mom of 6 shot and killed: Why?
2 people killed during a shooting at a church near Birmingham, Alabama
Beloved car salesman identified as man killed where stepson died
TOP STORIES
Swat situation underway with robbery suspect at Jersey Village hotel
Cleveland woman in need of medication now missing for a month
William Reece nears plea deal in murders of woman, girl, ABC13 learns
Family's 1 question after mom of 6 shot and killed: Why?
Less haze, more heat, and a small chance for rain Friday
How did Houston win World Cup bid? Labor group points at protections
Beloved car salesman identified as man killed where stepson died
Show More
Property tax bills reach high values leaving homeowners shocked
2 people killed during a shooting at a church near Birmingham, Alabama
Man playing pickup basketball accused of attacking 2 young women
Warriors are NBA champions after beating Celtics in Game 6
Congratulations, Houston! You're a 2026 FIFA World Cup host city
More TOP STORIES News