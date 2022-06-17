Deputies investigating shooting on West Road at Queenston

@HCSOTexas units are at the scene of a shooting at the intersection of West Rd/Queenston. A male in a vehicle was shot in a possible road rage incident. The suspect fled the scene. The victim was taken by Lifeflight in serious condition. The intersection is closed. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/DLvKJ8fB6F — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) June 17, 2022

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A shooting in northwest Harris County is under investigation Friday morning after deputies say a white Toyota was shot at in an intersection.Deputies were called at about 5:30 a.m. to the shooting on West Road at Queenston.SkyEye captured video at the scene which showed the passenger side windows of the Toyota hit with at least three bullet holes.Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a man was shot and taken by Life Flight to a hospital. The suspect drove off from the scene.Deputies blocked the northbound and southbound lanes of Queenston Road. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.