Food & Drink

Wendy's is giving away free chicken sandwiches for 2 weeks

Wendy's really wants you to try its new chicken sandwich.

To entice you, the fast food chain is giving you a free Classic Chicken Sandwich with any purchase using the mobile app or going through the drive-thru.

Each person can get up to one free sandwich per week. The deal ends November 8, so you have a chance to get two free sandwiches!

The new Classic Chicken Sandwich replaces Wendy's Homestyle Chicken Sandwich. The restaurant chain said the new sandwich is crispier and juicier.

SEE ALSO: Arby's baits McDonald's into new fish sandwich war

Wendy's chicken sandwich giveaway is the latest in an ongoing chicken sandwich war between the top fast food chains. In August 2019, Popeyes started selling a fried chicken sandwich. That caused a sort of hysteria online which resulted in some stores seeing long lines and even selling out of the sandwich.

Then in December, McDonald's started testing a Crispy Chicken Sandwich and Deluxe Crispy Chicken Sandwich on its menu. In January, the Golden Arches also expanded chicken into its breakfast offerings.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfast food restaurantchickenwendy's
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Temps dive into the 40s as rain makes for slick roads
How HPD is tackling crime in area where 16-year-old was killed
Zeta strengthens into Hurricane again as warnings issued for LA
Man shot in the face while sleeping in N Houston
Family of teen killed in family feud asks suspect to turn himself in
Public invited to say final goodbye to fallen HPD sergeant
President Trump's campaign website 'attacked'
Show More
Turner tests positive for COVID during game, returns for World Series photo
3 social media CEOs face grilling by GOP senators on bias
Mom of man killed by police said she tried to defuse situation
Rapper died shielding his girlfriend's son from gunfire
New investigation underway in Vanessa Guillen case, family says
More TOP STORIES News