Weekend swim ends in tragedy as mother and daughter drown

Thoughts and prayers are offered to the family and friends impacted by the tragic loss this afternoon in Matagorda County, where one drowning victim has been recovered and another is missing. pic.twitter.com/ddF7onk7il — Texas Game Warden (@TexasGameWarden) July 7, 2019

BAY CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A girl's body has been found after she drowned with her mother while swimming in the Colorado River.The Matagorda County Sheriff's Office says the two were swimming at Riverside Park in Bay City on Saturday when they both went under.Crews found the body of Kelechi Echefu, 35, later Saturday. The body of her 10-year-old daughter was recovered Monday morning by a ranger with the Lower Colorado River Authority.Investigators believe the family is from the Houston area, and say Kelechi was in Bay City visiting her boyfriend when the drowning occurred.The Texas Game Warden informed the community of the drowning Saturday on Twitter.The tweet read in part, "Thoughts and prayers are offered to the family and friends impacted by the tragic loss this afternoon in Matagorda County."A Justice of the Peace performed an inquest after the girl's body was brought to the boat ramp at the park.