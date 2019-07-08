Weekend swim ends in tragedy as mother and daughter drown

BAY CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A girl's body has been found after she drowned with her mother while swimming in the Colorado River.

The Matagorda County Sheriff's Office says the two were swimming at Riverside Park in Bay City on Saturday when they both went under.

Crews found the body of Kelechi Echefu, 35, later Saturday. The body of her 10-year-old daughter was recovered Monday morning by a ranger with the Lower Colorado River Authority.

Investigators believe the family is from the Houston area, and say Kelechi was in Bay City visiting her boyfriend when the drowning occurred.

The Texas Game Warden informed the community of the drowning Saturday on Twitter.

The tweet read in part, "Thoughts and prayers are offered to the family and friends impacted by the tragic loss this afternoon in Matagorda County."


A Justice of the Peace performed an inquest after the girl's body was brought to the boat ramp at the park.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
matagorda countydrowningmissing children
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News