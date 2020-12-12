Here are 2 major road closures this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- There are two major closures this weekend that could affect your drive time.The 610 West Loop ramp is closed southbound to US-59 southbound all weekend. The Richmond and Almeda exits are also closed in both directions.You are advised to take the Bissonnet exit and make a U-turn to avoid any traffic. The ramp is set to reopen Monday at 5 a.m.The other closure this weekend is on the METRORail Red Line.The closure runs from Fannin South TC through Northline TC in both directions.Shuttles at the Red Line will run every 10 minutes.A third closure occurred Saturday morning on the Southwest Freeway after a concrete mixer truck rolled over, forcing the closure of the southbound lanes.It happened some time before 8:30 a.m. at the 288 split.Crews were working to clear the area.