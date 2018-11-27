Dallas photographer thrown out of wedding after allegedly seducing guest and peeing on tree

Katherine Mehta is accused of becoming intoxicated and then peeing on a tree during a wedding. (Shutterstock)

DALLAS, Texas (KTRK) --
A wedding photographer in the Dallas area probably can't count on a recommendation from her last client.

On Saturday, she allegedly had sex with one of the guests at the wedding venue.

Investigators say Katherine Mehta, 26, was told to leave the party after she became intoxicated.

Officers said at one point Mehta started yelling near a water found, before urinating on a tree.

Mehta also allegedly threatened to kill the officers who drove her to jail.

"Y'all families will be dead by Christmas," Mehta allegedly told officers.

Officers who searched Mehta said they found a prescription bottle in her name for Alprazolam, a drug commonly used to treat anxiety and panic disorder.

She's charged with public intoxication and obstruction.
