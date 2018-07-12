FOOD POISONING

Wedding guests allegedly get food poisoning from macaroni and cheese at reception

EMBED </>More Videos

Wedding guests allegedly get food poisoning from macaroni and cheese at reception (KTRK)

BREWERTON, New York (KTRK) --
It was a beautiful day that turned into what you would see in a horror movie.

A couple's 2015 wedding reception was unforgettable for all the wrong reasons.

The bride is now suing their caterer, claiming she and 100 of their guest suffered injuries of food poisoning.

Nine ambulances rushed to the venue and a red tarp was designated as the triage for their most dire guests. Twenty-two of them wound up being hospitalized.

"It's so difficult to see not only your friends and closest family, but when you see young children, too, going through this experience. It was terrible," Jesse Abbott, the groom, said.

"I didn't imagine my wedding reception to have this happen. I didn't imagine my friends and family to become ill," Melissa Conarton, the bride, said.

Now the caterer at the center of all of this denies the allegations. However, the couple believes the macaroni and cheese was the culprit.

The health department collected samples from victims and say they all tested positive for staph, but there wasn't enough information to say the exact food source.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weddingfood poisoningu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD POISONING
Taco Bell queso dip recalled over botulism concerns
Man dies from bacterial infection after eating raw oysters
100 sick after possible parasite in McDonald's salads
18 hospitalized after being exposed to feces at cookout
More food poisoning
Top Stories
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Houston police officer arrested twice in 3 weeks
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
Rescuers from Hurricane Harvey form bond in year since storm
Father could face charges after forgetting daughter in car
Millions of followers travel to Mecca for holy day
Show More
Texas City ISD tracking students and staff with new ID badges
What to expect as of I-69 widening continues in Ft. Bend County
The Woodlands studies cost of law enforcement for a future city department
Texans cheerleader coach resigns in face of lawsuits
Magnitude 7.3 earthquake rocks Venezuela's coast
More News