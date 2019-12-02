Wedding guest who fell asleep in Crosby venue restroom shot multiple times

CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot multiple times early Monday morning after waking up confused at an event venue in Crosby.The shooting victim was identified by family members as 27-year-old Cullen Green.Green says he fell asleep in a restroom outside the main hall at The Barn at Four Pines Ranch after being involved in a wedding Sunday evening, and woke up around 1:30 a.m.When he saw that everyone was gone, he said he panicked and attempted to break through the front door of the main building.The manager was inside and heard Green struggling. Harris County investigators say the manager confronted him and they began to fight. That's when they say the manager pulled out a gun and shot Green several times.Green's brother confirmed with ABC13's Courtney Fischer that he attended a wedding at the venue Sunday.Green was taken by Life Flight to the hospital in serious condition.