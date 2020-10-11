Houston dad doesn't miss daughter's wedding day despite leukemia treatment

HOUSTON, Texas -- A Houston father gave the surprise of a lifetime to his daughter on her wedding day.

Lindsay Torres and Robert Smith were set to get married Saturday with father Marty Torres escorting the bride down the isle.

Unfortunately, Marty was hospitalized with Leukemia just 30 days prior to his daughter's big day. The doctor's said Marty would not be able to leave the hospital, but that wasn't going to stop this father from being part of the big day.

Thanks to help from family members and the staff at Houston Methodist, he was able to get dressed up and attend the ceremony via the FaceTime video calling app.

In his place for the father-daughter dance was Marty's grandson dancing to "Sweet Child O' Mine" by Guns N' Roses.

When Marty was in need of a stem cell transplant for his leukemia, his new son in-law was ironically the closest match and will be his donor.
