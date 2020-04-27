Society

Houston couple did not let COVID-19 ruin their wedding

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- For Gabby and Diego Grassano, it was a beautiful day for a wedding outside the Waterwall in Uptown, but this time guests wore accessories like masks and were more socially distant.

"I think everyone planned to come with a mask anyway. We didn't plan to wear them. That's a little different, but its OK. We decorated them," said Gabby.

The couple met at church two and a half years ago. They got engaged last summer and they had no idea then that a pandemic would change their world.

"As a little girl you think about this day and what it might look like, so it was a challenge to get past that," said Gabby.

But, like any good love story, they weren't going to let the coronavirus stop them from getting married.



"It's not a big wedding, but it's still a beautiful day and beautiful place with the person that I love the most in my life, so that's what matters," said Diego.

With a few of their close friends and family standing as close as they could, and more celebrating them virtually, the couple made the most of their special day.

They said they hope to have a bigger celebration with everyone together at the end of the year.

