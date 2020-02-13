Windy weekend: here's how strong our winds will be

What else can we expect Saturday?

What can we expect Sunday?

What can we expect behind the front?

Is there any chance of snow over the next 10 days?

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A powerful storm system rolling through the Plains brings some quick weather changes to Houston this weekend.Temperatures this morning are starting in the upper 50s to low 60s, about 20 degrees warmer than where we started Friday morning. You can expect lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s under a cloudy sky.It will be mild, cloudy, and windy Saturday as a warm front pushes in. There's a 30% chance those clouds will drop some rain in your neighborhood, especially during the afternoon. What will really grab your attention is the wind, which could gust to 40 mph at times. Sea fog could develop briefly Saturday night ahead of the next cold front.The cold front looks to arrive before sunrise Sunday, bringing back sunshine and dry air on a northwest wind at 15-25 mph. Temperatures will start near 50 and only warm into the mid 60s.Lots of sunshine will illuminate the sky Monday and Tuesday. You can expect highs in the 60s and lows from the upper 30s to low 40s both days. By Wednesday the south wind will bring back warmer temperatures.There is a very low, non-zero chance wintry precipitation could blow into Southeast Texas with a stronger cold front arriving late next week, but it's way too soon to get excited. We'll be monitoring the data trends carefully for you to get a better handle on just how cold it will get around the first weekend of February.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and videos of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.